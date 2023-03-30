Who Got The Work

Phillips Lytle partners Joel A. Blanchet and Andrew P. Devine and Felice B. Galant of Norton Rose Fulbright have entered appearances for Dow Chemical and Vulcan Materials, respectively, in a pending lawsuit. The case, filed March 23 in New York Eastern District Court by Napoli Shkolnik and Paul Napoli Law on behalf of the Village of Farmingdale, accuses the defendants of knowingly supplying industrial sites with toxic products which pollute drinking water and groundwater. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert, is 2:23-cv-02254, Village of Farmingdale v. The Dow Chemical Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 30, 2023, 5:06 AM

