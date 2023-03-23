Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hughes Hubbard & Reed on Thursday removed an environmental lawsuit against Dow Chemical and Vulcan Materials to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Napoli Shkolnik on behalf of the Village of Farmingdale, which accuses the defendants of knowingly supplying industrial sites with toxic products which pollute drinking water and groundwater. The case is 1:23-cv-02254, Village of Farmingdale v. The Dow Chemical Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 23, 2023, 3:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Village of Farmingdale

defendants

The Dow Chemical Company

Vulcan Materials Company

Ferro Corporation

defendant counsels

Hughes Hubbard & Reed

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product