New Suit

Nationwide and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court. The court action, filed by Stein Sudweeks & Stein on behalf of Villa Sonoma Condominium Homeowners Association, seeks a declaration that Villa Sonoma's policies cover damage to weather-resistive barrier, exterior sheathing and framing at the Villa Sonoma Condominium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00304, Villa Sonoma Condominium Homeowners Association v. Allied Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 10:34 PM