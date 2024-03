Who Got The Work

Amy S. Wilson and Brice C. Smallwood of Frost Brown Todd have entered appearances for ANGI f/k/a Angie's List in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Jan. 29 in Indiana Southern District Court by John H. Haskin & Associates on behalf of a sales manager. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young, is 1:24-cv-00193, Viles v. ANGI, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 15, 2024, 9:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Patrick R. Viles

Plaintiffs

John H. Haskin & Associates, LLC

Employment Law Office Of John H Haskin & Assoc LLC

defendants

ANGI, Inc.

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination