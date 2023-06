Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against 1418 Construction LLC and 26-12 4Th Street LLC to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Wingate Russotti Shapiro Moses & Halperin on behalf of Edison Vile-Remache. The case is 1:23-cv-04436, Vile-Remache v. 26-12 4Th Street LLC. et al.

Real Estate

June 15, 2023, 5:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Edison Vile-Remache

defendants

1418 Construction LLC.

26-12 4Th Street LLC.

defendant counsels

Wood Smith Henning & Berman

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims