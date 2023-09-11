Who Got The Work

Emory D. Moore Jr. and Haba K. Yono of Honigman have entered appearances for Edward Rose Associates LLC, doing business as Beacon Hill Apartments, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The complaint was filed Aug. 10 in Illinois Northern District Court by attorney Sheryl Ring on behalf of Al Anthony Vilacasillas, who claims that he was issued with a lease violation and termination notice for having a service dog despite being presented with numerous assurances that his dog would be accepted on the premises. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip G. Reinhard, is 3:23-cv-50296, Vilacasillas v. Edward Rose Associates, L.L.C.

Real Estate

September 11, 2023, 9:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Al Anthony Vilacasillas

Plaintiffs

Sheryl Ring, Esq.

defendants

Edward Rose Associates, L.L.C.

defendant counsels

Honigman

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act