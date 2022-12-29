New Suit - Trade Secrets

Viking Therapeutics filed a trade secrets lawsuit against Ascletis BioScience and other defendants on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Paul Hastings, alleges that the defendants received info about the plaintiff's thyroid drug candidate under a confidential disclosure agreement, then developed a competing drug in violation of the agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02062, Viking Therapeutics Inc. v. Ascletis BioScience Co. Ltd. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 29, 2022, 3:00 PM