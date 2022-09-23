New Suit - Trade Secrets

Fisher & Phillips filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Eastern District Court on behalf of luxury home appliance manufacturer and seller Viking Range LLC d/b/a Middleby Residential. The suit pursues claims against former Middleby employee John Thomas for allegedly misappropriating trade secret and confidential information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00334, Viking Range LLC d/b/a Middleby Residential v. Thomas.

Retail & Consumer Goods

