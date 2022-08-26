Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Alliant Insurance Services and Samantha Peschka to Oregon District Court. The complaint, filed by Tapper Law Firm and Cauble, Cauble & Selvig, targets the defendants for allegedly failing to explain that a policy purchased by plaintiffs Viking Motors and Ryan Williams did not provide coverage for the company's property amid fire damage. The case is 1:22-cv-01263, Viking Motors LLC et al v. Alliant Insurance Services Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 26, 2022, 2:35 PM