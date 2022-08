Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Alliant Insurance Services and Samantha Peschka to Oregon District Court. The complaint, concerning fire damage claims, was filed by Tapper Law Firm and Cauble & Whittington on behalf of Viking Motors and Ryan Williams. The case is 0:22-cv-01263, Viking Motors LLC et al v. Alliant Insurance Services Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 6:26 PM