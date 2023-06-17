Who Got The Work

Michael J. Shipley of Kirkland & Ellis has entered an appearance for SaniSure Inc. in a pending employment lawsuit. The suit was filed May 3 in California Central District Court by Moore Ruddell LLP on behalf of a former COO Vikas Patel who contends that the defendant failed to pay him 12 months of severance and bonus salary. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpo, is 2:23-cv-03372, Vikas Patel v. SaniSure, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 17, 2023, 9:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Vikas Patel

Plaintiffs

Moore Ruddell LLP

defendants

Does

SaniSure, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kirkland & Ellis

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract