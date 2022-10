Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thorndal, Armstrong, Delk, Balkenbush & Eisinger on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Kohler Co. to Nevada District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty water supply line manufactured by the defendant, was filed by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Vigilant Insurance Company. The case is 2:22-cv-01798, Vigilant Insurance Company v. Kohler Co.

Insurance

October 27, 2022, 5:03 PM