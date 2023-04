Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holland & Hart on Thursday removed a lawsuit against SkyWest and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, over an alleged sexual assault claim, was filed by attorney Gregory G. Paul on behalf of a SkyWest employee. The case is 8:23-cv-00644, Vierya v. Remington Lodging & Hospitality, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 14, 2023, 12:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Valerie G. Vierya

defendants

Skywest Airlines

Hilton Costa Mesa Hotel

Remington Costa Mesa Employers, LLC

Remington Lodging & Hospitality, LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Hart

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA