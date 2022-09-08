New Suit - Employment

ScottsMiracle-Gro, the lawn and garden products company, was hit with an employment lawsuit on Thursday in Georgia Middle District Court. The suit was brought by Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss on behalf of Moneisha M. Viera, a dispatcher at a manufacturing facility who was hospitalized for several weeks after contracting COVID-19. The suit accuses the company of disability-based discrimination for denying the plaintiff's request to continue working from home. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00327, Viera v. Scotts Co. LLC et al.

Agriculture

September 08, 2022, 2:45 PM