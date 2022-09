New Suit

Markel subsidiary Evanston Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The lawsuit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Zeta, was filed by attorney Wynn E. Clark on behalf of Katherine Vidrine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00241, Vidrine v. Evanston Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 4:14 PM