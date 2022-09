New Suit - Employment Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a employment class action Monday in Illinois Northern District Court against Paylocity Corporation, a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management software. The complaint, over alleged unpaid commissions, pursues claims on behalf of account executives who sell the defendant’s services to clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04920, Vidiri v. Paylocity Corporation.

Technology

September 12, 2022, 5:18 PM