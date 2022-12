Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Litchfield Cavo on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Selective Insurance to Illinois Central District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by in-house counsel for Vidhi 3 LLC, doing business as Radisson Hotel. The case is 2:22-cv-02263, Vidhi 3, LLC dba Radisson Hotel v. Selective Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 03, 2022, 11:41 AM