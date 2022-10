New Suit - Patent

HP Inc. was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The court action, filed by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and Ciccarelli Law Firm on behalf of VideoLabs Inc., asserts two patents related to coding and decoding a picture. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01086, VideoLabs, Inc. v. HP Inc.