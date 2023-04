Who Got The Work

DLA Piper has entered an appearance for Apple in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts two patents related to touchscreen technology, was filed March 21 in California Northern District Court by Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg on behalf of VL Collective IP LLC and VideoLabs Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-01307, VideoLabs Inc. et al v. Apple Inc.

Technology

April 19, 2023, 10:35 AM

Plaintiffs

VideoLabs Inc.

VL Collective IP LLC

Plaintiffs

Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP

defendants

Apple Inc.

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims