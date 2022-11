News From Law.com

Unity Software, best known for its video game development platform, has named Bay Area in-house attorney Anirma Gupta as general counsel. Gupta will report to Unity CEO John Riccitiello. She replaces Ruth Ann Keene, who left in January to become Autodesk's chief legal officer. Gupta joins from 3D printer manufacturer Carbon, where she was chief legal officer for two years.

Gaming & Esports

November 28, 2022, 3:05 PM