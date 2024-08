News From Law.com

A $3.15 million settlement has been reached for three Patterson men who were injured in a crash in East Windsor when a truck allegedly ran a red light. According to plaintiff's counsel Michael Gallardo of Fredson Statmore Bitterman, the case was initially disputed as to liability by the parties until video evidence came to light during the discovery phase of the case.

New Jersey

August 28, 2024, 1:37 PM