New Suit - Employment

Lumio HX, a solar panel sales and installation company, was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Monday in Washington Eastern District Court. The complaint was brought by Skidmore & Fomina on behalf of a former employee who claims that his wife, while also an employee for the defendant, complained about a superior’s sexual harassment. The plaintiff asserts that he was terminated in retaliation. The case is 4:23-cv-05061, Vidales Barrios v. Lumio Hx, Inc.

Washington

May 01, 2023, 3:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Heriberto Vidales Barrios

Plaintiffs

Skidmore & Fomina

Skidmore & Fomina PLLC

defendants

Lumio Hx, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination