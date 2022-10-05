Vidal Sees Double Dealing and Abuse of Process in Challenge ...

News From Law.com

Exercising her power of director review, Kathi Vidal shut down an LLC's challenge to a patent that VLSI Technology rode to a $625 million jury award against Intel Corp. Vidal found that OpenSky Industries LLC didn't care about winning the administrative challenge, only about trying "to extort" a payment from VLSI or Intel. Vidal brought down the hammer on the shadowy LLC, finding that it abused the America Invents Act and engaged in "double-dealing" in an effort "to extort money, from any party willing to pay."

Technology

October 05, 2022, 12:29 PM