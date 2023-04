Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hawkins Parnell & Young on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co. to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed fire damage claim, was filed by Weinstein & Black on behalf of automobile service center Victory Motorsports LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-01849, Victory Motorsports, LLC v. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

April 26, 2023, 5:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Victory Motorsports, LLC

Plaintiffs

Weinstein & Black, LLC

defendants

Norton Metro, LLC

State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co.

defendant counsels

Hawkins Parnell & Young

Mozley Finlayson Loggins

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute