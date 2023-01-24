Victory for Carlton Fields: Firm Helps Client Triumph in Nea...

News From Law.com

The City of Miami Beach is victorious in a civil suit that one lawyer said helped clarify constitutional due-process claims. The hard-fought victory comes against a nightclub owner, who said the city put him out of business following a code-inspection bribery scandal that ended in an FBI sting and jail time for some city employees. Thanks to Miami Beach Chief Deputy City Attorney Robert Rosenwald and a team from Carlton Fields, the city fended off the longtime litigation opponent in a case that reached Florida's Third District Court of Appeal.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 24, 2023, 2:41 PM