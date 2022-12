Removed To Federal Court

Weston & Agness removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to California Central District Court on Friday. The complaint was filed by Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack on behalf of Victory Dollar, which seeks coverage for business losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 2:22-cv-09120, Victory Dollar Inc. v. Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 3:23 PM