Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Robinson & Cole on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Travelers Indemnity Company of America to New York Southern District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a fire, was filed by attorney Craig A. Blumberg on behalf of Victor's Cafe and Victor's Cafe 52nd Street Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-07223, Victor's Cafe 52nd Street, Inc. et al v. The Travelers Indemnity Company of America.

Insurance

August 24, 2022, 5:08 PM