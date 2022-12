New Suit - Employment

Hawaiian Holdings was sued Tuesday in Hawaii District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by attorney Joe Gomes and the Pacific Justice Institute on behalf of Mystiana Victorino, who claims she was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00527, Victorino v. Hawaiian Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 20, 2022, 4:48 PM