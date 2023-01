Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason P. Foote on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Progressive, Day Trucking LLC and James Vicars to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Offices of Brent J. Rhodes on behalf of April Victorian. The case is 2:23-cv-00384, Victorian v. Progressive Northern Insurance Co. et al.