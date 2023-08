Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maricle & Associates on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, Precise Heating Air and Electrical and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Cox Cox Filo Camel Wilson & Brown on behalf of Tammy Victorian. The case is 2:23-cv-01037, Victorian v. Precise Heating Air and Electrical Inc. et al.

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision