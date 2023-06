New Suit

Chicago Bulls, L.A. Rams and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04699, Victoria Dillihunt v. Nicki Minaj et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 16, 2023, 11:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Victoria Dillihunt

defendants

Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Rams

Claire Elise Boucher

Deborah Fleichaker

Dodge Ram Truck

Elon Musle

Jehovah Witness

Los Angeles Angels Headquarters

Los Angeles Chargers Headquarters

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Full Stop Management LLC

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation