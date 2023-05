Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys at Cole, Scott & Kissane removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against DaVita, the nation's largest provider of outpatient dialysis, and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court on Thursday. The complaint was filed by Jimenez Hart Mazzitelli Morde on behalf of Reyes F. Victor. The case is 1:23-cv-21946, Victor v. Davita inc. et al.

Health Care

May 25, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Reyes F. Victor

defendants

Davita inc.

Canney Dialysis, LLC

RMS Properties X, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims