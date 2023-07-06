Who Got The Work

AT&T Mobility has tapped attorneys Stacey Campbell and A.J. Peters of Campbell Litigation PC and Gilbert Nishimura of Seki Nishimura & Watase as defense counsel in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, over the denial of rendered medical services, was filed May 19 in California Central District Court by the Law Offices of Jonathan Stieglitz on behalf of Advanced Weight Loss Surgical Association, Victor Mancilla and Minimally Invasive Surgical Association. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, is 2:23-cv-03847, Victor Mancilla et al v. At and T Mobility et al.

Telecommunications

July 06, 2023, 6:51 AM

