A New Jersey technology company has filed a suit against unknown defendants as a way to stem the loss of trade secrets from a breach of its IT system. Blue Surge Technologies of Somerset and its parent company, Greenstar Technologies, are seeking compensatory damages and injunctive relief against the unknown parties who hacked into the company's files beginning on September 19.

October 20, 2023, 3:04 PM

