New Suit - Patent

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in California Southern District Court on behalf of Victaulic Co. The complaint names Allied Rubber & Gasket Co. d/b/a ARGCO. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01366, Victaulic Company v. Allied Rubber & Gasket Co., Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 10, 2022, 11:06 AM