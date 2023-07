New Suit - Patent

Quanta Computer, a Taiwan manufacturer of notebook laptops and electronic hardware, and other defendants were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts four patents, was filed by Susman Godfrey; the Dacus Firm; and Capshaw Derieux LLP on behalf of Vicor Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00323, Vicor Corporation v. Delta Electronics, Inc. et al.

July 12, 2023, 4:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Vicor Corporation

Capshaw Derieux LLP

defendants

Quanta Computer Inc.,

Cyntec Co., Ltd.

Delta Electronics (Americas) Ltd.

Delta Electronics (USA) Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Foxconn Industrial Internet Co. Ltd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. d/b/a Foxconn Technology Group

Ingrasys Technology Inc.

Quanta Cloud Technology Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims