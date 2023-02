Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Candlewood Leasing and Sonesta International Hotels Corp. to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Wolf Law on behalf of Wanda Douglas Vickers. The case is 3:23-cv-00398, Vickers v. Sonesta.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 21, 2023, 6:08 PM