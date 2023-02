New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Caesars Sportsbook was slapped with a consumer class action Thursday in New York Eastern District Court regarding its sports betting advertisements. The suit contends that the company advertises 'free bets' and 'risk-free bets' for new users when the bets actually cost money. The class is represented by Shamis & Gentile; KalielGold PLLC; and Edelsberg Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01440, Vickers v. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.