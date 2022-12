Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Figari + Davenport on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Bankers Life and Casualty Co., a CNO Financial Group company, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Carrigan & Anderson on behalf of Mary Elizabeth Vickers. The case is 4:22-cv-04224, Vickers v. Bankers Life and Casualty Company.

Banking & Financial Services

December 07, 2022, 1:39 PM