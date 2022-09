Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Benjamin C. Maumenee on behalf of Carl Ray Vick. The case is 1:22-cv-00355, Vick v. Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 3:29 PM