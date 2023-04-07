New Suit - Contract

Fiber optic telecommunications company Vicidiem Inc. and Microworks Inc. filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Highway 89 LLC, Thomas Wilky and Tracy Wilky on Friday in Arizona District Court over an asset purchase agreement. The suit, brought by Greenberg Traurig and Pia Hoyt, accuses the defendants of paying kickbacks to a Vicidiem employee and actively sabotaging the business in order to avoid making earnout payments to the plaintiffs under the APA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00588, Vicidiem Inc. et al. v. Highway 89 LLC et al.

Telecommunications

April 07, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Microworks Incorporated

Vicidiem Incorporated

Plaintiffs

Snow Christensen Martineau

Pia Hoyt LLC

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Highway 89 LLC

Thomas Wilky

Tracy Wilky

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract