Lawyers at Ray Quinney & Nebeker on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Kristy Dickson, a former executive for internet provider Vicidiem, to Utah District Court. The suit, filed by Pia Hoyt LLC on behalf of Vicidiem and Microworks Inc., centers on assets sold to third party Highway 89 Ventures. The suit accuses the defendant of manipulating internal systems and pricing in order to benefit Highway 89, which allegedly provided her with kickbacks and other incentives in exchange. The case is 2:23-cv-00306, Vicidiem et al v. Dickson.
Telecommunications
May 09, 2023, 7:57 PM