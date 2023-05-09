Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ray Quinney & Nebeker on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Kristy Dickson, a former executive for internet provider Vicidiem, to Utah District Court. The suit, filed by Pia Hoyt LLC on behalf of Vicidiem and Microworks Inc., centers on assets sold to third party Highway 89 Ventures. The suit accuses the defendant of manipulating internal systems and pricing in order to benefit Highway 89, which allegedly provided her with kickbacks and other incentives in exchange. The case is 2:23-cv-00306, Vicidiem et al v. Dickson.

Telecommunications

May 09, 2023, 7:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Microworks

Vicidiem

Plaintiffs

Pia Hoyt

defendants

Kristy Dickson

defendant counsels

Ray Quinney & Nebeker

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches