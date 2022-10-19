Who Got The Work

Anastasiya Menshikova of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Tillster Inc. in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 4 in California Southern District Court by Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae on behalf of Paolo Vicentini, Andrea Della Valle, Daniela Mazzoleni Galbiati and other plaintiffs, who are alleging that Tillster will not allow access to its financial records. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez, is 3:22-cv-01148, Vicentini et al. v. Tillster Inc. et al.

Business Services

October 19, 2022, 9:48 AM