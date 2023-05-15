Vice Media Files for Chapter 11, Punctuating End of Lenders ...

News From Law.com

Vice Media, valued at $5.7 billion as recently as 2017, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday as its lenders sought to recoup most of a $250 million loan from 2019. The lenders, Fortress Credit Corporation and Soros Fund Management, entered into a stalking horse agreement to buy Vice for $225 million if no higher bid materializes during a 55-day sale period. Bankruptcy records indicate the company has $834 million in debt and $350 million in assets.

Legal Services - Large Law

May 15, 2023, 2:46 PM

nature of claim: /