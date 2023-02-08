New Suit - Trade Secrets

Seyfarth Shaw filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in California Eastern District Court on behalf of VibrantCare Rehabilitation. The suit targets competitor Golden Bear Physical Therapy Sports Injury Center for allegedly hiring a former VibrantCare recruitment director in order to misappropriate confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00231, VibrantCare Rehabilitation, Inc. v. Golden Bear Physical Therapy Sports Injury Center, Inc. et al.

Health Care

February 08, 2023, 3:07 PM