Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Davey Resource Group to West Virginia Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Glazer Saad Anderson on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was unlawfully fired for taking medical leave after contracting COVID-19. The plaintiff also claims he was falsely accused of stealing a company vehicle, resulting in his arrest and 11-day incarceration. The case is 3:23-cv-00092, Viars v. Davey Resource Group, Inc.

West Virginia

February 06, 2023, 7:01 PM