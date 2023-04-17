Offit Kurman filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court against home remodeling company Macco LLC and its general manager. The complaint was brought on behalf of a business development representative for the company who claims the defendant consistent fails to make timely commission payments, and still owes her over $15,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00511, Viana v. Macco, LLC et al.
Construction & Engineering
April 17, 2023, 2:19 PM