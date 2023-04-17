New Suit - Employment

Offit Kurman filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court against home remodeling company Macco LLC and its general manager. The complaint was brought on behalf of a business development representative for the company who claims the defendant consistent fails to make timely commission payments, and still owes her over $15,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00511, Viana v. Macco, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 17, 2023, 2:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Claudia Viana

Plaintiffs

Offit Kurman

defendants

Macco, LLC

Michael McCarthy

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations