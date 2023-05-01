New Suit - Trademark

Viacom filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court in connection with the popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series and related media. The suit, brought by TIME Law, targets online retailers for allegedly selling counterfeit products. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02733, Viacom International Inc. v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified On Schedule A.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 01, 2023, 7:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Viacom International Inc.

defendants

The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified On Schedule A

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims