New Suit

Allstate was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller & Tischler on behalf of VHS of Michigan d/b/a Detroit Medical Center, seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered after a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10055, VHS of Michigan Inc. v. Allstate Insurance Co.