Attorneys at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Computershare US Services Inc. Medical Benefit Plan and Lucent Health to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Helton Law Group on behalf of a Maricopa County acute care facility, accuses the defendants of underpaying for medical services provided to a patient with insurance provided and administered by the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00785, VHS of Arrowhead Incorporated v. Computershare US Services Incorporated Medical Benefit Plan et al.
Health Care
May 06, 2023, 12:57 PM