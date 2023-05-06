Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Computershare US Services Inc. Medical Benefit Plan and Lucent Health to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Helton Law Group on behalf of a Maricopa County acute care facility, accuses the defendants of underpaying for medical services provided to a patient with insurance provided and administered by the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00785, VHS of Arrowhead Incorporated v. Computershare US Services Incorporated Medical Benefit Plan et al.

Health Care

May 06, 2023, 12:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Vhs of Arrowhead Incorporated

Plaintiffs

Helton Law Group Apc

defendants

Computershare US Services Incorporated Medical Benefit Plan

Lucent Health

Unknown Parties

defendant counsels

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations